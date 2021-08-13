Hearts duo, Barnieh and Attah receive Black Stars call-ups

Accra Hearts of Oak duo Afriyie Barnieh and Richard Attah have received call-ups into the senior national team, Black Stars.

The two aforementioned players were named in Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor 30-man provisional squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Attah, who was impressive for the Phobians in their double-winning campaign was named among the four goalkeepers for the upcoming qualifiers with the other three being first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen).

This would be the second time Attah is making it into the national team as he was once called last year by Coach Akonnor.

Barnieh who has had a stellar season for both club and country received his maiden call-up as one of the attacking midfielders having won U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, WAFU Zone B Cup as well as the double with Hearts of Oak.

Ghana would kick start their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021, and would face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa three days later.