Accra Hearts of Oak stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches as they comfortably beat Medeama 2-0 in a match-week 29 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Salifu Ibrahim and Benjamin Afutu in each half ensured maximum points for the Phobians who stayed on top of the league log with 53 points, three points ahead of rivals Asante Kotoko who will play Inter Allies on Monday.

The game started on a very cagey note with tackles flying in from all over the field with Referee Ali Musah calming things down on the field of play.

Hearts were certainly the better side in the early exchanges as they mounted series of attacking incursions but the Medeama black line stood firm.

Emmanuel Nettey came close with a powerful drive from 35 yards which was tipped off the crossbar by goalkeeper Frank Boateng.

Hearts did break the deadlock in the 41st minute after Salifu Ibrahim slotted home from close range when the Medeama defence failed to clear their lines.

Hearts took their solitary lead into halftime.

Hearts started the second half with the same level of tenacity as they did in the first half, pressing the Medeama defence for the second.

Benjamin Afutu scored the cushion goal for Hearts on the half-hour mark with a powerful header from close range after a delightful free-kick from Emmanuel Nettey.

Hearts were in cruise control and were in the mood for scoring more goals.

The ‘Mauve and Yellow’ struggled to make any meaningful incursions in the final third with the Hearts defence standing resolute in clearing their lines.

Hearts did hold to secure the points that could certainly prove crucial to their title ambitions.