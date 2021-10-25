Hearts exit CAF Champions League after being annihilated by WAC

Ghana Premier League (GPL) Champions Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 6-1 annihilation at the hands of Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday.

The result sees the Moroccan club secure a place in the group stages of the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League sealing through 6-2 on aggregate.

Hearts, despite the heavy defeat against Wydad AC, drop into the play-off round of the 2021/22 CAF Confederations Cup.

It was a blistering start for the Moroccan Champions as Msuva Simon Happygod grabbed the opener in the fourth minute with a ferocious header from close range.

Wydad AC playmaker Aymane El Hassouni scored a beautiful free-kick three minutes later, as he struck the ball beneath the poorly constructed wall by Hearts.

The Moroccan side were very dangerous from set-pieces and did grab the third goal after Achraf Dari headed in from a well-taken corner from Yahya Jabrane.

Yahya Jabrane scored the fourth goal for the home side from 12 yards after the referee adjudged a foul from Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah on the brink of recess.

The Moroccan team after recess were in the mood for more goals and did grab a fifth of the game in the 48th minute after El Mahnoud beat the offside trap and struck the ball past Richard Attah.

Msuva did grab his second goal of the game past the half-hour mark after he struck in a low shot past Richard Attah after some abysmal defending by the Hearts backline.

Hearts had no answers to the question posed to them by the Moroccan side as they were often on the back foot having failed to threaten the Wydad AC backline.

It was a damage limitation for the Phobians as they looked not to concede any more goals with Richard Attah pulling off some brilliant saves.

Substitute Patrick Razak managed to pull one back for the Phobians but it could only serve as a consolation as the game ended 6-1 in favour of the Moroccan side.