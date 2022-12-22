Hearts, Kotoko secure crucial wins in GPL

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League bounced back after the World Cup with three home and away wins as well as three draws on matchday nine.

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their splendid run under coach Slavko Matic as they recorded a crucial away victory at Nsoatreman.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s solitary strike ensured victory for the Phobians as they handed their opponent their first home defeat at their home ground, Nsuatre Park.

The Phobians are now third on the table with 16 points and are just three points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars, who secured an impressive 1-0 away win against Great Olympics.

Asante Kotoko Kumasi secured an impressive comeback victory against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Sarpong gave Berekum Chelsea the lead midway through the first half, but goals from Eric Zeze and Steven Mukwala ensured maximum points for the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko are currently second in the league table, two points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars stretched their unbeaten run to five in the league as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Real Tamale United.

A first-half strike from Noah Martey was enough for Gold Stars as they moved up to fourth on the league table.

Legon Cities’ 3-0 away win over struggling Kotoku Royals was the biggest win of matchday nine.

It was the third away win for the Royals, who moved up to sixth on the league table, while Kotoku Royals are at the bottom of the league with four points.

Below are the results from week nine:

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United 0-0 Tamale City FC

Dreams FC 2-0 King Faisal Babes

Karela United 1-1 Medeama SC

Kotoku Royals 0-3 Legon Cities

Great Olympics 0-1 Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions FC 1-1 Samartex 1996

Gold Stars FC 1-0 Real Tamale United