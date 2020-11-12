Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has said it is saddened by the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed on in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

“Everyone at Accra Hearts of Oak is saddened to hear of the passing of the former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings after a short illness,” a statement from the club said.

It said former President Rawlings was an ardent football and a boxing fan and was also a known supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family of the former President at this grievous moment as they mourn their beloved,” it added.