Hearts needs mentality change – David Ocloo

David Ocloo, the Assistant Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says there is the need for a change in mentality on the part of the players, to change the fortunes of the club.

He said though they have the quality to succeed there was the need for the players to change their mentality to attain the desired target.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated from this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after suffering a 3-1 aggregate loss to Real Bamako of Mali, in the second-round qualifiers.

Despite winning the second leg after a stunning 90th-minute strike from Caleb Amankwah, the Phobians failed to make progress for the second year running in the Confederation Cup.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after their narrow win, Coach Ocloo asserted that the boys needed time to adapt to his tactics as he has the prowess to steer the club to winning ways once again.

“We have quality players. We just need the mentality to change and the boys are good, to be honest. We just need to psyche them up,” he said.

The former Liberty Professional coach expressed his disappointment with their exit from the Confederation Cup despite having a good game against their Malian counterpart.

“I was very confident that we could turn things around, but unfortunately, we could only get one goal. I expected the game to be very cagey. Our transition was not that quick. We created a lot of chances, but we couldn’t take them,” he said.

Ocloo further stated that they would work on their mistake and put this setback behind them as they turn their focus to the league.

With the betPawa Premier League currently on hold, Hearts are expected to name Serbian coach Matic Slavko as head coach in the coming days.