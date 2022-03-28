Hearts Of Oak, Aduana Stars Make It To Quarters Of MTN FA Cup

The Round of 16 stage of this year’s MTN FA Cup took centre stage over the weekend with five Premier League teams and three Division One League (DOL) sides making it to the last eight.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak reached the quarter-final stage after beating Elmina Sharks on 8-7 on penalties after regulation time ended two goals apiece.

Kofi Kordzi scored an equalizer for Hearts in second half stoppage to take the game into a long penalty shoot out of which Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off five brilliant saves to aid his side’s progress.

Aduana Stars who are looking to win the FA Cup for the first time made it into the last eight after a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru grabbed the decisive goal for the “Ogyaa Boys” to deny Chelsea a place in the quarterfinals.

King Faisal continued their excellent run in this year’s competition after beating Real Tamale United 4-2 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities missed an opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals after losing to Dreams on penalties.

Dreams prevailed in the clash having won 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended in goalless stalemate at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Tamale City who currently lead DOL Zone 1 league progressed into the quarter-final after beating Young Apostles 5-2.

Division One League side Skyy FC edged their counterparts Heart of Lions 1-0 to seal through to the last eight.

Qualified teams: King Faisal, Aduana Stars FC, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, Tamale City FC, Bechem United, Skyy FC, and Kotoku Royals.