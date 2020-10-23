Accra Hearts Of oak has appointed Portuguese trainer, Carlos Manuel Van Pinto as the Technical Director of the club.

Van Pinto is set to begin his role at the Accra based Club when the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier league starts next month.

The 46-year-old would be working with the club’s first team and youth teams namely Auroras FC (U20 side) and Royal Oaks (U17 side) as the first team seeks to win the ultimate trophy in the season.

Having worked with Angolan Clubs, Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo, the Portuguese is expected to bring his rich experience on board to help Hearts annex all titles in the upcoming season including the MTN FA Cup.

He also coached Ethiopian giants Saint George SA. His last club he coached was the FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches, winning four, losing 11 and drawing 11.