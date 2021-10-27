Hearts of Oak arrives in Accra after a shambolic performance with Wydad AC

Accra Hearts of Oak, winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) have arrived in Ghana after their shambolic performance against Wydad AC of Morocco in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League.

Hearts of Oak were humiliated by a 6-1 defeat by the Moroccan team in the return encounter after winning 1-0 in Accra. The two-leg match ended in 6-2 aggregate in favour of Wydad AC.

Coach Samuel Boadu’s charges’ performance which was seen as embarrassing by many a football fan received bashing from Ghanaians.

The GPL champions dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup after the humiliating showdown and have been paired with Jeunesse Sportive (JS) De La Saoura of Algeria in the final phase of the preliminary stages of the Confederations Cup Competition.

Hearts would travel to Algeria for the first leg between 26-28 November in Accra and play the North Africans between 3-5 December 2021 away.