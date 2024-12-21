Hearts of Oak Bounce Back with 3-1 Victory Over Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak secured a commanding 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday night, bouncing back from their recent Super Clash defeat to Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians made a strong statement early in the game, with Martin Karikari setting up Ahmed Ramzy for a close-range finish to give Hearts the lead. The first half saw Hearts dominate as Berekum Chelsea struggled to recover from the early setback.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak continued their dominance, with Hamza Issah scoring his fourth goal of the season to double the home side’s advantage. Issah’s goal, just five minutes after the break, provided Hearts with a comfortable cushion.

Berekum Chelsea fought back, with Emmanuel Sarpong pulling one back for the visitors with a glancing header, which set up a tense finish. However, Kwabena Boateng sealed the win for Hearts, scoring from close range to ensure all three points.

The victory lifted Hearts of Oak to fifth place in the league standings, just two points behind the leaders, while Berekum Chelsea remain in ninth place.