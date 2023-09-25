Hearts of Oak beat Nsoatreman FC 

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their first win of the season after beating Nsoatreman FC 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Congolese striker Ramos Kashala Wanet scored his debut home goal for the Phobians as they secured all three points against Nsoatreman FC, who had their Captain Philip Ofori sent off in the first half.

It was the first competitive win for Hearts of Oak new gaffer Martin Koopman after their defeat against Real Tamale United in the first week of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

It was a blistering start for the Phobians, as they went ahead in the fourth minute after Kashala tapped in from close range after his initial header struck the post.

It was ecstasy for the home fans who turned up in their numbers to support their side, and the players did exhibit some exciting play in the first half but couldn’t double their lead.

Despite being a man down, Nsoatreman FC had a good start to the second half as they mounted a few counter-attacks, but Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Asibey was always on alert to curtail their attacks.

Martin Karikari nearly doubled the lead for Hearts with a ferocious left-foot strike in the 60th minute, but his effort missed the target.

Hearts of Oak continued their dominance of the game, and Amankwah Baafi should have scored the second goal for Hearts, but his efforts on goal was saved by Nsoatreman FC goalkeeper Daniel Afadzinu.

The chances were rampant for the home side, but Nsoatreman FC goalkeeper Daniel Afadznu pulled off a brilliant save to deny Hearts striker Albert Eonde.

There was a late surge of attack by Nsoatreman to restore parity but Hearts held on to secure all three points