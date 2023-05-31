Hearts of Oak begins investigation into match-fixing allegations against players 

Hearts of Oak has began investigations into some match-fixing allegations made against players of the club following their dip in form this season.

Mr. Wisdom Osei Bonsu during a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Silver FM mentioned that some players of the club were involved in scandals which was against the rules and regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A statement released by the club said, ” During his submission on the program, Wisdom Osei Bonsu revealed that some Hearts players had prior knowledge of the outcome of their games, hence engaging a match of convenience”.

Following the comments made, authorities had requested for the presence of Mr. Bonsu to assist in fishing out the culprits.

It noted that management was also concerned about the poor performance of the side and would not leave any player or officials unpunished when found guilty.

“In the interim, we urge our fans to stay calm and continue to throw their support behind the team in the remaining fixtures of the season as management is doing everything possible to turn things round,” it said.

The rainbow boys are currently placed eighth on the betPawa Ghana Premier League table with 45 points to their credit.