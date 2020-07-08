National Chapter Committee [NCC] chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Hesse Herman has supported applauded the Executive Council’s decision to cancel the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Executive Council after a marathon meeting with stakeholders last week took a decision to cancel the season, an action which has been greeted with mixed reactions.

But, Elvis Hesse Herman speaking to YFM [Kumasi] backed the decision, saying that the astronomical increase in Ghana’s COVID-19 case count give credence to the motive behind the cancellation of the season while acknowledging that Hearts of Oak where progressing steadily prior to when the league was halted:

“It’s a blow and at the same time, it’s a natural thing because there is nothing anybody can do about it”. He said.

“If you follow the trends currently and the way the COVID is affecting people, it would have been very bad if we had continued and I support the GFA’ decision in cancelling the league not necessarily because we [Hearts of Oak] were not well placed.

“I believe that we were gathering momentum, we were at a position where we were about to shock a lot of people because at the time the league was suspended, we felt that, our team was gathering momentum.

“We started winning some important matches to climb up the ladder but unfortunately, the COVID came and who can challenge God? So I support the decision that the league was cancelled.”

Advertisements