Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara Focused on Avoiding Relegation Battle

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has emphasized that the primary objective for the club this season is to avoid the relegation struggle they experienced last year.

The club narrowly escaped relegation in the previous season, with a crucial win on the final day ensuring their safety in the top flight.

While Hearts fans are hopeful for a title challenge, Ouattara’s focus is on securing enough points to avoid the pressure of a relegation dogfight, which heavily affected the team last season. “You remember last season we survived, so we are trying to get more points so we don’t get the same pressure we had last season. To escape from that situation, we need more points, that’s why we have this motivation,” Ouattara explained in an interview with 3Sports.

The Phobians are set to face their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, this Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a highly anticipated clash. Hearts of Oak enter the match in strong form, having won three and drawn one of their last four games. They currently sit in 6th place with 19 points, just one point ahead of their opponents Kotoko, who are in 7th place with 18 points.