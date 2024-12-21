Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara Optimistic About Title Push with 20 Matches Remaining

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, remains optimistic about his team’s chances of achieving something significant in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, with 20 games left to play.

After a disappointing Super Clash defeat to Asante Kotoko, the Phobians bounced back in style, securing a 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday night.

While acknowledging the challenge posed by Berekum Chelsea, Ouattara praised his team for their resilience, noting that despite some difficult moments after conceding, they made crucial adjustments to maintain control of the game.

“Berekum Chelsea have a good team, but we managed to get the three points today,” Ouattara said. “When they scored, we started suffering a bit, but we made some changes to inject vitality and continue our push. We thank the fans who came to support us today.”

With 20 matches remaining in the season, Ouattara urged his team to stay focused on their aspirations. “We have a big dream, and we must stick to it. If it’s coming into reality, we take it. If not, we go home,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are currently just two points behind league leaders, Heart of Lions, which further fuels Ouattara’s belief that the team can make a strong push for the title. The coach previously outlined his ambition to win the league, with Hearts of Oak’s last domestic championship coming in the 2020/21 season.

The Phobians will look to continue their momentum as they prepare for a Christmas Day clash against Accra Lions, a match that could further enhance their title hopes.