Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara Responds Defiantly After Derby Loss to Kotoko

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara was visibly frustrated during a post-match press conference following his team’s third consecutive league defeat, this time at the hands of bitter rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Kotoko sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory with a last-gasp strike from Albert Amoah in the 95th minute, capitalising on a defensive blunder involving Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and defender Kelvin Osei Asibey. The defeat marked Hearts’ first loss in five matches.

When a reporter asked Ouattara whether he believed his team had “given away” the win to Kotoko, the Ivorian coach responded sharply, dismissing the question as frivolous. “You asked me if I gave the gift for Kotoko, I said no; they deserved to win this match. Let us be serious. Don’t take the question from lotto ground in Kejetia and bring it here, please,” he said.

The loss further cemented Kotoko’s recent dominance over their rivals, having previously defeated Hearts in both league fixtures last season and lifted the Democracy Cup at their expense in the offseason.

Despite the frustrations, Ouattara acknowledged Kotoko’s deserved victory and insisted that his focus now shifts to preparing Hearts for their remaining fixtures. “I lost the match, I lost three points, that’s the most important thing. In football, the most important thing is to score. Kotoko scored, they deserved their three points; I lost my three points,” he said. “I have another four matches to go till the end of the first round, who told you I can lose the four matches?”

Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back when they face Berekum Chelsea in their next league match, with Ouattara aiming to steer his team back to winning ways after a disappointing Super Clash defeat.