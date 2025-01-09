Hearts of Oak Confirm Departure of Young Midfielder Saani Mohammed to AC Horsens

Hearts of Oak have officially announced the departure of 18-year-old midfielder Saani Mohammed, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Danish club AC Horsens. The reported transfer fee for the move is €250,000.

Mohammed joined the Phobians in August 2024 from Soccer4Souls, ahead of the 2024/25 season. Over the course of his short stint with the Accra-based club, he made 13 appearances and contributed two assists, quickly establishing himself as a promising talent in Ghanaian football.

His departure marks the end of a promising chapter at Hearts of Oak, with the club taking to social media to bid him farewell. The statement read, “Your contributions have been invaluable, and we’re proud to have been part of your development. Wishing you the very best in your new chapter!”

As Mohammed moves on to continue his career in Denmark, Hearts of Oak will look to maintain their position in the Ghana Premier League, where they currently sit fifth after 16 games in the 2024/25 season. The departure of Mohammed, a promising young talent, will be felt by the club, but his move marks another step in his footballing journey.