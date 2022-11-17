Hearts of Oak draw Uncle T United in MTN FA Cup round 64

Defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak has been paired with Division one league side Prampram Uncle T United in round 64 of the competition.
Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s glamourous clubs would welcome Uncle T United at the Accra Sports Stadium to slug it out for a ticket in the next stage of the completion.
The Accra-based side is the most successful club in the FA Cup competition after beating Bechem United 2-1 to win the title on twelve occasions; one more than rivals Asante Kotoko.
Former champions, Kotoko and Bechem United were pitted to lock horns in round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup. Kotoko will host their opponent at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
betPawa Premier League clubs, Legon Cities FC, and Accra Lions would clash, whilst Karela United faces Medeama SC.
Round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup is scheduled for December 20-29, 2022.
Herein is the full pairing:
Group A – Northern Region
Real Tamale United – Kumbungu FC
STK Star FC – Walele Catholic Stars
Tamale City – Steadfast FC
Group B
Wa Power FC – Magnaa FC
Group C – Brong Ahafo
Wa Suntaa – Brekum Chelsea
Dormaa unity FC – Aduana Stars
Bofoakwa Tano FC – Kassena Nankana United
Bafour soccer Academy – Nsoatreman FC
BA United – Debebe United
Wamanfo Mighty Royals – Brekum Arsenals
Group D – Ashanti Region
Pro Players football Academy – King Faisal
Nations FC – PAC Academy
Bernab FC – Soccer 4 Souls
Asante Kotoko – Bechem United
Group E – Eastern Region
Assekem FC – Dreams FC
Akosombo Crystal Palace – Okwaw United
Group G – Greater Accra
A 5 Fc vs Best 11 FC
Golden Kicks FC – Great Olympics
Legon Cities – Accra Lions
Liberty Professionals – Accra Athletic FC
MSK Zelina FC – Koforidua Sempe FC
Prampram Uncle T United – Hearts of Oak
Group H
WAFA – Sky FC
Kenpong Academy – Dwarfs
Swedru All Blacks – Vipers
Kotoku Royals – Nargod FC
Group I Western South
Karela United – Medeama SC
Nzema Kotoko FC – Fijai Soccer Academy
Group J – Western North
Sefwi All Stars – Bibiani Goldstars
Adwoafoaman Fc – FC Samartex
Group K – Volta Region
Volta Rangers FC – Aflao Agbogba FC
Hearts of Lions – Adedome unity stars
GNA
WE
16 Nov. 2022