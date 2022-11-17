Hearts of Oak draw Uncle T United in MTN FA Cup round 64

Accra Hearts Of Oak

Defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak has been paired with Division one league side Prampram Uncle T United in round 64 of the competition.

Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s glamourous clubs would welcome Uncle T United at the Accra Sports Stadium to slug it out for a ticket in the next stage of the completion. 

The Accra-based side is the most successful club in the FA Cup competition after beating Bechem United 2-1 to win the title on twelve occasions; one more than rivals Asante Kotoko.

Former champions, Kotoko and Bechem United were pitted to lock horns in round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup. Kotoko will host their opponent at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

betPawa Premier League clubs, Legon Cities FC, and Accra Lions would clash, whilst Karela United faces Medeama SC. 

Round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup is scheduled for December 20-29, 2022.

Herein is the full pairing:

Group A – Northern Region 

Real Tamale United – Kumbungu FC 

STK Star FC – Walele Catholic Stars 

Tamale City – Steadfast FC 

Group B 

Wa Power FC – Magnaa FC

Group C – Brong Ahafo 

Wa Suntaa – Brekum Chelsea 

Dormaa unity FC – Aduana Stars 

Bofoakwa Tano FC – Kassena Nankana United 

Bafour soccer Academy – Nsoatreman FC 

BA United – Debebe United 

Wamanfo Mighty Royals – Brekum Arsenals 

Group D – Ashanti Region 

Pro Players football Academy – King Faisal 

Nations FC – PAC Academy 

Bernab FC – Soccer 4 Souls 

Asante Kotoko – Bechem United 

Group E – Eastern Region 

Assekem FC – Dreams FC 

Akosombo Crystal Palace – Okwaw United 

Group G – Greater Accra 

A 5 Fc vs Best 11 FC 

Golden Kicks FC – Great Olympics 

Legon Cities – Accra Lions 

Liberty Professionals – Accra Athletic FC 

MSK Zelina FC – Koforidua Sempe FC 

Prampram Uncle T United – Hearts of Oak 

Group H 

WAFA – Sky FC 

Kenpong Academy – Dwarfs 

Swedru All Blacks – Vipers 

Kotoku Royals – Nargod FC 

Group I Western South 

Karela United – Medeama SC 

Nzema Kotoko FC – Fijai Soccer Academy 

Group J – Western North 

Sefwi All Stars – Bibiani Goldstars 

Adwoafoaman Fc – FC Samartex 

Group K – Volta Region 

Volta Rangers FC – Aflao Agbogba FC 

Hearts of Lions – Adedome unity stars
16 Nov. 2022

