Hearts of Oak draw Uncle T United in MTN FA Cup round 64

Defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak has been paired with Division one league side Prampram Uncle T United in round 64 of the competition.

Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana’s glamourous clubs would welcome Uncle T United at the Accra Sports Stadium to slug it out for a ticket in the next stage of the completion.

The Accra-based side is the most successful club in the FA Cup competition after beating Bechem United 2-1 to win the title on twelve occasions; one more than rivals Asante Kotoko.

Former champions, Kotoko and Bechem United were pitted to lock horns in round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup. Kotoko will host their opponent at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

betPawa Premier League clubs, Legon Cities FC, and Accra Lions would clash, whilst Karela United faces Medeama SC.

Round 64 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup is scheduled for December 20-29, 2022.

Herein is the full pairing:

Group A – Northern Region

Real Tamale United – Kumbungu FC

STK Star FC – Walele Catholic Stars

Tamale City – Steadfast FC

Group B

Wa Power FC – Magnaa FC

Group C – Brong Ahafo

Wa Suntaa – Brekum Chelsea

Dormaa unity FC – Aduana Stars

Bofoakwa Tano FC – Kassena Nankana United

Bafour soccer Academy – Nsoatreman FC

BA United – Debebe United

Wamanfo Mighty Royals – Brekum Arsenals

Group D – Ashanti Region

Pro Players football Academy – King Faisal

Nations FC – PAC Academy

Bernab FC – Soccer 4 Souls

Asante Kotoko – Bechem United

Group E – Eastern Region

Assekem FC – Dreams FC

Akosombo Crystal Palace – Okwaw United

Group G – Greater Accra

A 5 Fc vs Best 11 FC

Golden Kicks FC – Great Olympics

Legon Cities – Accra Lions

Liberty Professionals – Accra Athletic FC

MSK Zelina FC – Koforidua Sempe FC

Prampram Uncle T United – Hearts of Oak

Group H

WAFA – Sky FC

Kenpong Academy – Dwarfs

Swedru All Blacks – Vipers

Kotoku Royals – Nargod FC

Group I Western South

Karela United – Medeama SC

Nzema Kotoko FC – Fijai Soccer Academy

Group J – Western North

Sefwi All Stars – Bibiani Goldstars

Adwoafoaman Fc – FC Samartex

Group K – Volta Region

Volta Rangers FC – Aflao Agbogba FC

Hearts of Lions – Adedome unity stars

GNA

WE

16 Nov. 2022