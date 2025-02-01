Hearts of Oak Edge Past Heart of Lions to Extend Unbeaten Run

Hearts of Oak continued their resurgence in the Ghana Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions on Friday, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches.

A second-half penalty by Mawuli Wayo proved to be the difference in a closely contested encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium, lifting the Phobians to fourth place in the league standings.

The match began with Hearts of Oak asserting their dominance, creating several chances in the first half. Striker Hamza Issah squandered a golden opportunity in the 29th minute, failing to convert a clear chance that could have given his side an early lead. Despite their control of the game, the Phobians were unable to break the deadlock before halftime.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Hearts were awarded a penalty. Wayo, the team’s in-form forward, stepped up and calmly slotted the spot-kick, netting his fifth goal of the season. The goal proved decisive in a match where chances were few and far between, as Hearts’ defense held firm to secure all three points.

The victory sees Hearts of Oak climb to fourth place in the league table, level on points with Heart of Lions and just one point behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC. For Heart of Lions, the defeat marks their third loss in the last four games, a worrying dip in form for a side that had previously been among the league’s frontrunners.

Hearts of Oak will now look to build on this momentum as they continue their push for the title. The team’s recent run of form has reignited hopes of a successful campaign, with fans optimistic about their chances of reclaiming the league crown.

On the other hand, Heart of Lions must regroup quickly to stay in the title race. After a strong start to the season, their recent struggles have raised questions about their ability to maintain consistency over the long haul. With the league still tightly contested, both teams will need to find their best form in the coming weeks to remain in contention.

As the Ghana Premier League season progresses, the battle for supremacy promises to intensify, with every point crucial in the race for the title. For now, Hearts of Oak can celebrate a vital win, while Heart of Lions must go back to the drawing board to rediscover their winning touch.