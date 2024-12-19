Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare Urges Fans to Stay Positive After Super Clash Defeat

Benjamin Asare, the goalkeeper for Accra Hearts of Oak, has called on the club’s supporters to remain hopeful and trust in the team’s potential, despite their narrow loss to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the week 13 Super Clash.

Following the defeat, Asare reassured fans that the team is determined to bounce back and claimed that the second leg in Accra will be a different story. “The supporters shouldn’t give up because in the second round things will go well for Hearts of Oak. Hearts of Oak will also win the second leg against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium,” Asare said in an interview.

Hearts of Oak were narrowly beaten by Asante Kotoko in their first encounter in Kumasi, but Asare’s confidence suggests a strong response when the two teams meet again in Accra.