Hearts of Oak has appoints David Ocloo, Richard Oppong to management

Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed David Dickson Ocloo and Richard Oppong as the club’s new assistant coach and goalkeeper’s trainer, respectively.

Before the league went on hold, the Phobians parted ways with Samuel Boadu and his two technical assistants.

Hearts U-20 coach, Samuel Nii Nio, was asked to take charge of the first team in the interim.

A club statement said the newly appointed technical team members are expected to assist Nii Noi as they look to rebuild the team’s technical team.

”We are optimistic that his inclusion in the technical team would bring immense benefits to us as his rich expertise impacts our goalkeepers. His appointment forms part our vision to transform the team and assemble the best materials at all times,” the club statement said about Oppong’s appointment.

Coach Ocloo, on the other hand, was welcomed to the club, and Hearts said his appointment formed part of their vision for achieving pre-eminence in Africa.

”We take this opportunity to call upon all Phobians to give him the necessary support as he starts a new professional path with us,” it added.

The 38-year-old Ocloo holds CAF License A, B, & C coaching certificates as well as certificates in Sports Performance and Video Analysis.

He has coached the likes of Liberty Professionals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Wa All Stars, and Sahel Sports Club in Niger, among others.

The new technical team of Hearts would lead the club in CAF Confederation Cup as they face Real Bamako this coming weekend in Bamako.