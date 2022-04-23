Hearts Of Oak In Comfortable Lead After Beating Accra Lions

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Accra Lions in a match-day encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a brace for the Phobians, with substitute Isaac Agyenim Boateng scoring the other goal to ensure an emphatic victory for Hearts.

Hearts played majority of the game with a man-advantage as they capitalized on it and recorded an emphatic victory, which moved them temporarily into fourth position on the league table with 40 points.

Accra Lions started the game as the better side, having kept possession very well, but did little to cause any danger to the Phobians in the final third.

Hearts took the lead in the 11th minute after Salifu Ibrahim’s shot was parried by Accra Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi as Afriyie Barnieh tapped in from the rebound.

Obeng Junior came close to scoring the cushion goal for the Phobians but his long range effort was well saved by Accra Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi.

Accra Lions who were playing as the home side, were reduced to 10-men after referee Sefa Eric Antwi sent off Abdul Razak Yusif in the 38th minute for a reckless challenge on Hearts forward Kwadwo Obeng Junior, who couldn’t continue the game and was replaced by Agyenim Boateng.

Despite being a man down, Accra Lions should have scored the equalizer on the brink of halftime, but defender Jacob Amu Mensah headed wide from close range as Hearts kept their lead intact.

Hearts started the second half on the front foot as they searched for more goals.

Substitute Agyenim Boateng scored the cushion goal for the Phobians with a sublime finish inside the penalty box after a beautiful through ball by Salifu Ibrahim in the 55th minute.

Accra Lions despite being two goals down, were very calm and good in possession but still couldn’t create any clear chances to get back into the game.

Sulley Muntari who had missed a few games for the Phobians made a cameo with a quarter of the game left.

Hearts were in cruise control of the game as they dominated play, and Daniel Afriyie made it three for the Phobians in the 89th minute with a superb goal.

Man-of-the-Match: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh