Hearts of Oak in danger of relegation after losing to RTU

Real Tamale United secured an impressive away win as they edged Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the penultimate match of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Umar Manaf and Stephen Anokye Dankwa ensured victory for RTU as Hearts recorded their fourth successive loss and are three points off the relegation zone heading into the last match of the season.

It was a frantic game as both sides finished with 10 men after Eric Esso and Hafiz Abdulai were sent for Hearts and RTU, respectively.

Hearts of Oak made a slow start to the first half as they struggled to put any meaningful passes together, with RTU making all the attacking incursions.

Despite being on the back foot, Linda Mtange had a glorious opportunity to put Hearts in the lead but shockingly skied his effort from close range.

Hearts were the much better side halfway through the first half, controlling possession beautifully with the likes of Eric Esso and Jeordon Otanga in midfield.

Former Hearts midfielder Manaf Umar should have given RTU the lead with half an hour played but shockingly missed a one-on-one opportunity with Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Linda Mtange gave Hearts the lead in the 35th minute with a brilliant finish from close range after being superbly teed up by Eric Esso.

The Phobians held onto their lead firmly going into recess despite the late surge of pressure from RTU.

RTU started the second half on the front foot and pulled parity through Manaf Umar, who struck from close range after the Hearts defence were caught ball watching.

Esso was sent off with a quarter of the game remaining after a second bookable offence, much to the despair of the home fans.

RTU capitalised on their numerical advantage as they took the lead through Stephen Anokye, who tapped from close range.

It was a dramatic end to the game after Hearts put the ball in the back of the net through Baafi, but the referee whistled for offside.