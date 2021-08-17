Hearts of Oak names 36-man squad for CAF Champions league campaign

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu have named a strong 36-man squad for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions league campaign.

The Phobians have been pitted against Guinean side, Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Hearts would travel away for the first leg scheduled for September 10-12, before hosting the second leg in Accra the following weekend.

Coach Samuel Boadu, who led Hearts to its first League glory in 11 years named four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and nine strikers.

Herein the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo, Ben Mensah, Benjamin Nana Yeboah

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Nuru Sulley, James Sewornu, Caleb Amankwah, Sumaila Larry, Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, William Dankyi

MIDFIELDERS

Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Gladson Awako, Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Patrick Razak, Ibrahim Salifu, Salim Adams, Michelle Sarpong, Enock Asubonteng, Daniel Yeboah, Bernard Obuo, Anwar Abdul Basit

STRIKERS

Victor Aidoo, Razak Ali, Isaac Mensah, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr., Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Franklin Owusu, Suraj Seidu, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Issah Abukah Issifu.