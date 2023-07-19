Hearts of Oak part ways with Coach David Ocloo 

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with Head Coach David Ocloo following a poor run of results in the just ended season.

The rainbow boys managed to escape relegation in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, finishing 12th with 46 points to their credit.

David Ocloo was appointed to lead the side in October last year, succeeding former coach Samuel Boadu.

A statement from the club said “Hearts of Oak and Coach David Ocloo have mutually parted ways. We wish him the best in his next endeavour”.

The Coach led Hearts of Oak to the 2022 CAF Confederations Cup but failed to make it out of the preliminary stage after succumbing to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Mali’s AS Real Bamako.