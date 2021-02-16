Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Accra Hearts of Oak SC has confirmed parting ways with Head Coach, Kostadin Papic, and Goalkeeper’s Trainer, Ben Owu.

Both members of the technical team submitted their resignation letters to the club on Monday, February 15, 2021.

According to Hearts of Oak, the Coach in his resignation letter stated, “my reasons are partly personal, also for the fact that I am not getting the desired and needed results. I have no hope that it’s going to change”.

The club and the Serbian coach have both acknowledged that recent results and performances have not met the expectations and agreed on the need for new technical leadership.

A statement from the club signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo expressed appreciation to Papic and Owu for their time at the club and wished the duo success in their future endeavours.

Coach Papic spent only two months after being appointed the Head Coach of the Club following Coach Edward Nii Odoom’s sacking.

The statement said the club’s Under 15 Coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been appointed to lead the team at training until a new Head Coach is appointed.