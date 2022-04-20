Hearts of Oak Ready To Defend And Win MTN FA Cup Title – Fatawu Mohammed

Fatawu Mohammed Accra Hearts of Oak Captain, says his team has no excuse than to defend the to appease the fans after losing sight on the Premier league.

Mohammed, who led the Phobians to three titles last season including the Premier League and MTN FA Cup told the GNA Sports that, it was time they shifted attention to the FA Cup after missing the elite trophy.

Hearts of Oak are on 37 points after 25 matches, whiles their perennial rivals, Asante Kotoko are at the pinnacle of the league log with 52 points.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the 29-year-old admitted that it would be difficult to defend the league title, adding that, his team would shift attention to win the FA Cup to “console” their fans.

He said, “We need to win all our matches and hope Kotoko loses but that would be difficult. For now, we would shift our attention to the MTN FA Cup and we have no excuse than to win this for our fans.”

When asked whether Hearts of Oak have the aptitude to defend the trophy, he said, “We have the capabilities, and the players and technical team are ready to win the trophy and we will win to console the fans.”

Hearts of Oak, the oldest club in the country defeated Skyy FC with a lone goal last week to advance to the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup competition.