Hearts of Oak sends delegation to Salifu Ibrahim mother’s funeral

Hearts of Oak sent a delegation to the funeral of the mother of midfielder Salifu Ibrahim.

The delegation led by Board Member of the club, Alhaji Akanbi were there to pay their final respects to the player’s late mother, Madam Safuratu Ibrahim.

Head Coach Samuel Boadu and other Hearts players who will feature against Aduana Stars in the opener of the Ghana Premier League were also at the ceremony to grace the occasion.

Madam Safuratu Ibrahim , 65, passed away on August 25, 2022, at Offinso Aboufour after battling an ailment for some time.

The funeral service for the late Madam Safuratu Ibrahim took place at Tamale Station, Offinso Aboufour in the Ashanti Region.

She was buried at the Muslim cemetery at Offinso Aboufour.