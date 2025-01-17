Hearts of Oak Sign Midfielder Seth Osei in Key Reinforcement

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have officially secured the signing of midfielder Seth Osei, bolstering their squad for the remainder of the season.

Osei, who recently returned to Ghana after a stint with South African Premier League side TS Galaxy, has been training with the club in anticipation of his move. The former Ashgold playmaker has now penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Phobians, marking his return to domestic football.

The 27-year-old, known by his nickname “School Boy,” brings with him valuable experience from his time at Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold, where he made a notable impact in the Ghana Premier League. Hearts of Oak fans can expect to see him in action this weekend when the club faces Samartex, with Osei set to make his debut.

His arrival comes as a crucial addition to a Hearts of Oak midfield that recently lost Saani Mohammed, who transferred to Danish club AC Horsens. The signing is viewed as a key reinforcement for the team’s ambitions, as they look to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

Hearts of Oak are currently in strong form, sitting 4th on the league table with 28 points. With the addition of Osei, they will aim to strengthen their title push as the season progresses.