Accra Hearts of Oak have signed a partnership agreement with Star Assurance Company Limited as the club seeks to expand its horizons off the field.

By this deal, the club and its new partners will work hand-in-hand in the mutual benefits of both parties.

A club statement said: “We are therefore appealing to all Phobians to patronize products of Star Assurance”.

The statement asked all interested in buying any the Hearts/Star Assurance products, to call any of these numbers 0546121616 or 0501458061 for assistance.

Details of the Hearts/Star Assurance partnership has be given officially.

The agreement between the two parties will see Star Life Assurance providing a new bus for the club and other packages yet to be announced.

Star Assurance Company Limited (“Star Assurance”) is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance businesses in Ghana.

It commenced business in April 1985.