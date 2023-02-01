Hearts of Oak sign three-year contract with Eonde Albert Dieudonne 

Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of 24-year-old Cameroonian international, Eonde Albert Dieudonne until 2026.

The forward joined the Rainbow boys for three years and is expected to contribute to the club’s league title ambitions.

After terminating the contract of Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba after four months, and the exit of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak engaged the services of Albert Dieudonne to beef up the squad.

Albert Dieudonne would have a huge task to accomplish this season by rocking shoulders with some top strikers in the betPawa Premier League who would want to give him a good test.

The former Dynamos man scored 12 goals in the 2021/22 season of the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League but could not continue after the world football body, FIFA suspended the league due to some acts of violence and hooliganism.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently placed third on the betPawa Premier League table with 24 points inching close to their title ambitions.