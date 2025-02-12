Hearts of Oak to Clash with Golden Kick in FA Cup Showdown

Accra Hearts of Oak, renowned for their impressive record in the FA Cup, are gearing up to face Golden Kick in a pivotal Round of 16 match in the MTN FA Cup.

The draw, held at the Ghana Football Association headquarters, has set the stage for an exciting phase of the tournament, with traditional powerhouses and underdogs poised to battle it out.

In a competition that has consistently delivered high drama, Hearts of Oak will take on the determined Golden Kick—a clash that pits experience against ambition. The draw also features a marquee fixture as perennial rivals Asante Kotoko are scheduled to host Sekondi Eleven Wise, promising another classic encounter that is sure to capture the imagination of football fans across the country.

Other matchups add to the unfolding narrative. Berekum Chelsea will meet Northern City, while Karela is set to face Young Apostles in a contest that could provide a platform for emerging talent. Techiman Liberty Youth will play against Bechem United, and True Democracy is lined up to challenge Nania FC, a team with the legacy of Abedi Pele. Additionally, Tarkwa-based Medeama will take on Pac Academy, and Attram De Visser is set to host Gold Stars, adding further layers of intrigue to the tournament.

With top clubs like Hearts of Oak and Kotoko still in the mix, the FA Cup continues to attract widespread attention, not just for the quality of football but also for the high stakes involved. Sponsor MTN is keeping the momentum alive with enticing packages for clubs, players, officials, and fans alike, underscoring the tournament’s status as a highlight of the Ghanaian sporting calendar.

The Round of 16 matches are scheduled from February 21 to 24, followed by the quarterfinals between March 28 and 31, semifinals in early May, and the final slated for mid-June 2025. As the competition intensifies, expectations are high that the blend of historic rivalries and fresh challenges will provide fans with a memorable showcase of Ghanaian football. Amidst the excitement, ensuring adequate security and smooth logistics remains paramount, setting the stage for a tournament that could deliver unforgettable moments on and off the pitch.