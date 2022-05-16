Hearts of Oak to play Bechem United in 2021/22 MTN FA Cup finals

Defending champions, Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United in the finals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup.

The Haunters secured a 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at the Berekum Golden City on Sunday in the semifinals.

Bechem United will play in the finals for the first time since 2016 when they emerged as winners over Okwahu United at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday defeated Dreams FC by 3-2 to secure the final place at the Accra Sports Stadium courtesy of Benjamin York, Suraj Seidu, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The final of the MTN FA Cup will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.