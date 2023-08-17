Hearts of Oak vs. Great Olympics: Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup on Aug 20

Accra Hearts of Oak and their arch-rivals, Accra Great Olympics, will come up at each other for the 2023 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup on August 20, 2023.

The epic encounter between the two biggest clubs in the capital is planned the Accra Sports Stadium, under the patronage of the Gbese Manste, His Royal Majesty, Nii Dr. Ayi Bonte II.

The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup has been sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and it is going to be a platform to see players the two Premier Division clubs are going to use in the coming season.

According to the organisers, Gold Star Consult managed by GFA Executive member, Samuel Anim Addo who is also manager of super star Asamoah Gyan, there will be an exciting curtain raiser before the kick-off.

Olympics also known as the ‘Dade Boys’ beat Hearts 1-0 in their last meeting in the Ghana Premier League, back in March 2023, so it going to be a repeat or revenge duel.

Rates for the match have been announced. Tickets for the game have been set as low as GHS 10.00 to enable more people and fans of the two great sides to have fun.

The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup serves a noble purpose. Both clubs are committed to giving back to the community, with generous donations to local charitable organizations in Accra.

Partners for the 2023 Ga Homowo Cup include the GFA, MTN and Max TV. The match is powered by Gold Star Consult.