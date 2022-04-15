Hearts Of Oak Will Now Focus On 2022/23 League Title – Captain Fatawu Mohammed

Fatawu Mohammed Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak has said the team’s ambition of defending the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is out of sight, and that they will focus on the 2022/23 league title.

Hearts of Oak, one of the glamourous clubs in the country have amassed 36 points out of a possible 72 after 24 matches and sits sixth on the league table.

Fatawu, who led Hearts of Oak to win three trophies last season including the MTN FA Cup told the GNA Sports that their hopes of defending the title was dashed.

He, however, pointed out that, “the points between us and the top team is huge but in football, anything can happen”.

While Hearts lie sixth on the league log, their perennial rivals, Asante Kotoko are on top of the summit with 52 points; 16 more than their rivals.

“The GPL title is out of sight for now. The points between us and the team at the top is 16 points difference and realistically it would be difficult.

“We need to win all our matches for the top teams to lose some. We can’t defend the title, but we would work hard for next season to reclaim it,” Fatawu said.

Phobia would welcome Elmina Sharks on Sunday for matchday 25 of the GPL.