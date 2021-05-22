A first-half strike by Kwadwo Obeng Junior was enough for Hearts to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 in a match-week 26 encounter played at the Nana Ameyew Park in Techiman.

The results meant the Phobians moved up to the top of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table ousting their arch-rival Asante Kotoko who would host WAFA in their week 26 fixture on Sunday.

The game started on a cagey note with both sides pushing for the early lead.

Obeng Junior put the Phobians ahead in the 26th minute after some shambolic defending by Eleven Wonders as he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Abdulai Ibrahim.

The home side responded very well with some brilliant incursions on the Hearts goal area but goalkeeper Richard Attach produced some good saves when called upon as Hearts preserved their lead going into recess.

The second half started with the home side on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer.

Eleven Wonders striker Alex Asamoah came close to restoring parity in the 61st minute but a timely clearance by Fatawu Mohammed ensured Hearts kept their lead intact.

The Phobians held on as they recorded their fourth consecutive win in the league as they pushed for the league title that has eluded them for over 12 years.