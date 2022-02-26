“Hearts played well against Kotoko, but we will beat them” – Legon Cities brags

Legon Cities shot stopper, Eric Ofori Antwi has said, though Accra Hearts of Oak put up a splendid performance when they hosted rivals Asante Kotoko last Sunday, his team is charged up to grab the maximum points when they welcome the Phobians on Saturday at the El-Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak picked a point against their perennial rivals, Kotoko over the weekend and Legon Cities’ goalkeeper said that would not stop his side from emerging winners.

Legon Cities would host the Phobians at the El Wak Sports Stadium in the second round of the Ghana Premier League, and Ofori Antwi told the GNA Sports that his team was focused on beating their opponent to walk away with the three points.

He said, “We need the points, and we would go all out to beat them. We also have the quality to win and we believe we would beat them.

“They did well against Kotoko last week but that will not stop us from beating them and they cannot stop us.”

Goalkeeper Ofori Antwi who claimed the Man of the Match in their last game mentioned that, though Hearts’ Sulley Muntari was a great footballer, his presence on the field would not intimate his side from going all out to win.

“Sulley is a legend and we respect him a lot but we don’t fear him. It’s even good we will play against him on the field, but his presence won’t intimidate us.

Legon Cities ended the first half of the season on a high following a 1-0 win against King Faisal to move out of the relegation Zone.

The Royals have bagged 21 points and sit at 12th place and would want to win to improve their position in the league whilst Accra Hearts of Oak trail their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko by 12 points and sit six places below them in the League log.

However, Hearts hold a four-point lead against their host going into the match. With four wins, three draws and three defeats in their last nine Premier League matches, Coach Samuel Boadu and his charges are under intense pressure to get their season back on track aiming a win against the Royals.