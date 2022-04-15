Hearts progresses into semis at MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak’s quest of defending the MTN FA Cup title remained on course as they edged Skyy FC 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

A second half strike from Patrick Razak ensured victory for the Phobians in fascinating?match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

It was a slow start from the Phobians in the early stages of the first half as they played with less intensity, the managed to do the most important thing by winning to progress to the next stage of the competition.

However, Kofi Kordzi had the best chance to put his side ahead in the 12th minute, but his header from close range missed the target.

The Daboase side succeeded in keeping Hearts at bay halfway through the first and nearly went ahead against the run of play through

Abdul Nurudeen whose effort was feeble and did not trouble Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi.

Hearts were lackltre in the attack with energy upfront having struggled to create any clear cut chances.

Surprisingly, it was Skyy FC who finished the first half the stronger side, but had a goal overruled in stoppage time after Referee Charles Bulu adjudged a foul incident on Mohammed Alhassan.

The first half ended scoreless.

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu made two early chances in the second half as he introduced Patrick Razak and Ansah Botchway to spice up their attack.

The Division One side matched the Phobians boot for boot with an hour played and nearly struck the lead through Baba Musah, whose 25-yard strike narrowly missed the post.

Substitute Patrick Razak opened the scoring for Hearts in the 67th minute after he struck from close range with a superb assist from Gladson Awako.?

Paul Ennin nearly pulled parity for Skyy FC with a long-range effort in the late stages of the game but goalkeeper Richmond Ayi was equal to the task.

Hearts held on to their lead as they joined Dreams, Aduana Stars and Bechem United to the next round.