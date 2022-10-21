Hearts Supporters complain over lack of recognition by Board of Director

Accra Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee (NCC) has expressed its displeasure with Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, for failing to recognise their efforts in the club’s recent successes.

There has been a seeming impasse between the NCC and some board members over the past years, as things went out of proportion last Sunday during Hearts’ clash with Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederation Cup.

There were clashes that resulted in the vandalising of properties belonging to board member Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei, with some board members being held hostage for hours at the Accra Sports Stadium.

These recent happenings have triggered a series of press conferences by both the NCC and the Board as they stated their case for the recent agitations in the club.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Elvis Hermann Hesse, the Chairman of NCC, said they were not happy with the lack of recognition by their Board Chairman with regard to the successes achieved in recent years.

“We wish to express our displeasure to the board chairman in support of Mr. Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi and for refusing to acknowledge the role of the supporters during the 2021-22 season where Hearts won five trophies. We were shocked by the lack of acknowledgement from the board chairman,” he said.

Mr. Hermann Hesse, however, urged supporters to use due procedures to channel their grievances and not to resort to violence.

He further added that they felt abandoned by the board with regard to the decision-making process of the club, as they also called for accountability in the areas of player transfer and money invested in the club infrastructure, especially as the Annual General Meeting.