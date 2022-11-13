Hearts Supporters Get Liaison Office

The nation’s older existing club, Accra Hearts of Oak, has commissioned a Supporter Liaison Office (SLO), to mark the club’s 111th birthday anniversary.

The SLO was the first of its kind to be commissioned in the history of Ghana football and would serve as the bridge between the Board of Directors, Management and the Supporters.

Speaking at the club’s 111th birthday last Friday, the Board Chairman of the Club, Togbe Afede XIV, “today is a special day for the Oak family and we have decided to celebrate this day by commissioning an office that would underscore the value we place on our supporters, sponsors, retired players etc”.

He added that the day also marked the birth of the club’s female team the Oaks FC and for the registration of the Royals Oak FC, the under 17 side.

According to him, “the board has filed document for the registration of Hearts Africa Sports Academy Limited, which would be the subsidiary of the club and that the facility would be available for Hearts and others who may require its services”.

He expressed his gratitude to all the phobia family for the success of the club, “I thank the founding fathers, pass and present executives, old players, coaches and the fans because without the fans, we would not have achieved this”.

Mr. Odotei Sowah an Executive Member of the club appealed to the supporters to exercise patience with the leaders as they were committed to the club.

“I would call on our supporters to be patient and to have faith because those of us leading the club now, mean well for the club, we sacrifice a lot of time and our life to make sure that we do what is necessary for the benefit of the club.

“Disagreements are part of football politics, because some of the concerns of the supporters are justified,” he stated.