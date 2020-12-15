Aduana Stars Football Club and Accra Hearts of Oak will on Wednesday, December 16, honour the first-week league game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.

The game was scheduled to be the first-week encounter but had to postponed due to COVID 19 complications.

Hearts would be seeking another three points after demolishing Dreams FC in their last league game having lost to Inter Allies in the previous league matches,

This they would be seeking to do with key talisman Patrick Razak together with Kojo Obeng Jr, Michelle Sarpong playing alongside midfielder Emmanuel Nettey who missed Sunday’s game because of injury.

The Phobians would also rely on the likes of Larry Sumaila, Raddy Ovouka and Mohammed Alhassan have delivered some outstanding performances for Hearts of Oak since the League commenced.

Aduana on other hand would be seeking to get their campaign in the competition back on track in search of the three points as they are yet to win a game this term drawing against King Faisal (1-1), Bechem United (0-0) and Techiman Eleven Wonders (1-1) and losing to lost 1-0 to Elmina Sharks on matchday four.

This comes at the background of the presence of

Experienced players Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei, Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane, Farouk Adams and Samuel Bio.

The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when Hearts of Oak snatched a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park in a goalless drawn game.

Furthermore, the presence of new Coach Kosta Papic on the bench of Hearts seems to have reengineered a winning formula for the Phobians.

Matches between the two sides at Dormaa have always been a crowd puller and a keenly contested one, only that the fans will not be involved this time as teams continue to play behind closed doors.

The odds and the present circumstances of the home team favours them, but the newly revived Hearts under Papic gives Hearts the chance to at least snatch a point.