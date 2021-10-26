Hearts to play JS Saoura of Algeria in Confederations Cup Competition

Ghana Premier League (GPL) Champions Accra Hearts of Oak has been paired against Jeunesse Sportive (JS) De La Saoura of Algeria in the final phase of the preliminary stages of the Confederations Cup Competition.

Hearts dropped to the Confederations Cup after a humiliating 6-2 defeat at the hands of Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

JS Saoura who are original participants in the competition defeated Mauritanian side Concorde FC with a 3-2 aggregate to book a place in the final phase of the qualifiers

According to the pairings made on Tuesday, Hearts would travel to Algeria for the first leg between 26-28 November in Accra and play the North Africans between December 3-5 2021 in Algeria.

JS Saoura is an Algerian football club founded in the town of Méridja in the Béchar Province.

They take their name from the Saoura valley of southwestern Algeria. The club was founded in 2008 and its colours are green and yellow.