Hearts to sign a ground-breaking partnership with Hoffenheim, FC Cincinnati

Ghana Premier League (GPL) giants, Accra Hearts of Oak says it is in the final stages of completing a ground-breaking partnership with two international football clubs, TSG Hoffenheim of German Bundesliga and FC Cincinnati of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The club has entered into a “Common Value Club Alliance” with the aforementioned clubs with focus on areas of collaboration which includes: Technical Know-how, Education, Impact, and Sustainability.

A statement released by the Communications Directorate of Hearts of Oak said top executives of TSG Hoffenheim are currently in Ghana for a series of engagements to ensure the successful launch of the programme themed: “Three Continents, Three Clubs, One Mission”.

“As Accra Hearts of Oak implements its strategic roadmap to achieve preeminence in African football, the Common Value Club alliance would provide an important platform for transforming the on-field and off-field achievements of the club, while offering a unique opportunity for the partners to also benefit from Hearts of Oak’s 11 decades of African football success,” the statement said.

Mr. Stefan Wagner, Heard of Corporate Strategy at TSG Hoffenheim, commenting on the new partnership said: ” the shared interests among the three clubs in areas of technology, holistic youth development, and sustainability are a powerful uniting force for the partners that wish to collaborate as equals and make a difference.

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak sharing his thoughts on the partnership said, “the business of football is evolving beyond on-field focus and success. Football must be a strong force for good in our communities, especially in Africa. By working with like-minded partners, we can achieve amazing results.”

The statement added that details of the projects and programmes to be executed in the alliance would be announced to the general public in the coming days.