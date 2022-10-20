Hearts will reclaims its lost glory – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nhayo-Tamakloe, a Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, says they are working hard to ensure the club achieves preeminence in African football once again.

His comments come after an unhealthy clash between supporters of the club and some board members at last Sunday’s match with Real Bamako, which saw Hearts eliminated from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

The astute football administrator condemned the actions of some supporters, stating emphatically that the club doesn’t subscribe to violence.

“I can understand the frustration and how disappointed most of the fans were after we failed to qualify for the next stage of the competition because it was a repetition of what happened last season.

” However, let me state here emphatically that the club doesn’t subscribe to violence or vandalism as a means of addressing any problems, and I wish to strongly condemn those fans who went on a rampage by virtually holding some board members hostage and calling for their resignation,” he said at a press conference.

Dr. Nhayo-Tamakloe acknowledged supporters’ contributions to the club’s success but advised them to follow the proper channels to air their grievances.

“The board is not equally happy with the performance of the club despite the heavy investment in facilities and the recruitment of some of the best talents to the club. We all owe it a responsibility to find some solutions to the team’s performance.

“It is not as though management and the board are unconcerned by happenings in the club, but we are working hard to ensure that the club remains or reclaims its lost glory,” he stated.