Heat wave expected to persist in northern Namibia

Namibia Meteorological Service has issued a warning that the extreme temperatures being experienced across some parts of the country, in particular, the northern parts are expected to persist until next week.

Temperatures recorded show that the sweltering heat has been hovering between 38 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius, said Chief Forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi with Namibia Meteorological Service, Friday.

“The persistent conditions qualify to be referred to as heatwaves because the extreme temperatures have been occurring over the three to four days,” he explained.

According to Kgobetsi, the hot weather conditions are likely to trigger some odd showers, but he stressed that temperatures will remain high despite shedding off one to two degrees.

“Temperatures will remain high and people should take on the necessary precautions. Make sure you stay hydrated and if you are outside please ensure that you take an umbrella or even a hat to protect yourself,” he said, adding that the extreme temperature might last for another three to five days while spreading over to the southern regions.

Namibia is one of the largest and driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa and is characterized by high climatic variability through persistent droughts, unpredictable and variable rainfall patterns, variability in temperatures, and water scarcity. Enditem