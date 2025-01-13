Heated Exchange Erupts Between Mahama Ayariga and Afenyo-Markin Over Ministerial Appointment Process

A heated confrontation unfolded on Monday, 13 January 2025, during the vetting of Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin clashed over procedural concerns regarding ministerial appointments.

The tension flared when Afenyo-Markin took issue with the process by which President John Dramani Mahama notified Parliament about his ministerial nominees. He alleged that the notification, which was signed by the Secretary to the President, did not comply with Standing Order 65(1), which stipulates that such communications should be signed directly by the President, or in his absence, by the Vice President or an authorized minister.

Afenyo-Markin expressed concerns that this procedural misstep undermined the integrity of the appointment process. “Before we openly examine the individuals and their merit, we must address a procedural misstep that casts a shadow on the integrity of this process,” he said. He referred to parliamentary standing orders, asserting that the President’s absence should not excuse the deviation from this rule.

In a swift rebuttal, Mahama Ayariga strongly disagreed, accusing the Minority Leader of overstepping his bounds. Ayariga argued that it was not within Afenyo-Markin’s authority to dictate how the President should make his nominations, especially regarding the internal workings of the executive. “For the Minority Leader to use this platform as a press conference to copiously try to denigrate the presidency and to sort of try to direct the presidency as to what to do, I think is not the best,” Ayariga remarked.

The Bawku Central MP also defended President Mahama’s timing for the ministerial nominations, stating that the President had committed to forming a cabinet soon after taking office, not immediately upon the declaration of election results, as Afenyo-Markin seemed to expect.

“The president did say that cabinet will be formed within a short period upon coming into office,” Ayariga said, countering Afenyo-Markin’s suggestion that the nominations should have been made immediately after the election results were declared. “That is not the promise that was made by the president.”

Ayariga further questioned the infallibility of the parliamentary standing orders, referencing recent Supreme Court rulings that had invalidated certain provisions of the rules. He argued that Afenyo-Markin’s strict interpretation of the rules was not necessarily binding, given these court judgments.

In his defense, Afenyo-Markin dismissed the accusations of undermining the presidency. He reiterated that raising concerns over procedural matters was well within his rights, emphasizing that the validity of the process needed to be questioned for the sake of transparency and adherence to parliamentary norms.

This exchange underscores the contentious political dynamics at play as the new government settles into office, with both sides keen to assert their interpretations of the law and proper procedure. The disagreement between the two parliamentarians highlights ongoing tensions over governance and the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches.