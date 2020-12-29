Heavy 7 Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, with a focus on feeding the vulnerable in society has donated food items to some widows and orphans at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

The items include bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, and mackerel. Speaking during the presentation, Madam Felicia Tuffour, Chief Executive Officer of Heavy 7 Fast Food, a subsidiary of the Foundation, said the gesture was to support the needy in society so that they could also enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Madam Akosua Acheampong, a beneficiary of the donation commended the Foundation for the intervention and wished it God’s blessing.

“We are grateful to your Organization for giving these food items at the end of every year and we pray God continues to bless you in your various business endeavours and we would remember you in our prayers,’’ she said.