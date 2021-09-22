Heavy Attendance Marked Glamorous Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

The prolific Humanitarian Awards Ghana lived up to its billing and hype. The event, was held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change makers.

The special guest of honor was Mr. Tamas Feher Hungary Ambassador to Ghana, while Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, (Founder and President, Worldwide Miracle Outreach) Mr. David Bekesi.

(Deputy Director, Embassy of Hungary)and Mari Ellis (Managing Director. Euracare) served as guests of honor.

Dr. Rev Lawrence Tetteh delivered a great key note adress on the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged in the society to help in Ghana’s development.

Since last year, COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world.

However, the heroes of our world, you and others, are worthy of admiration and celebration. Your efforts in choosing to help in the most extreme circumstances, show that real life heroes exhibit an uncanny ability to persevere in spite of the odds.

You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to make this world a better place.

The world class set up and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents made the event memorable.

The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by Akwaboah, Ceccy Twum, Jayana, Cwesi Oteng, Naana The Violinist, Rhymesonny (Poet) and Comedian Hogan

The event was hosted by two of Ghana’s top event hosts—Kwesi Kwatia and Priscilla Addai Kwarteng —who had such an amazing chemistry on stage.

The following people received honorary awards for their distinguished humanitarian achievements.

Lifetime Achievement Honorary Award.

Her Ladyship Justice (Mrs.) Georgina Theodora Wood

(Former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana)

Distinguished Achievement Honorary Awards receivers.

Dr Oliver-Commey

(Ghana Infectious Disease Centre)

Dr. Mrs. Gifty Lamptey

(MD of Dominion International Petroleum Ltd., Sidalco Roads, and Empire Concretes Ltd.)

Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor.

(Development Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre Community in Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana)

Dr. Ivy Asantewaa Asante

(Noguchi Research Memoria Institutes)

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir

(AG Director of Ghana Prison Service)

Dr. Emmanuel Ahiable

(Ridge General Hospital)

Madam Yaa Preprah Honorable.

(Development worker with over 30 years experience in sustainable community development.)

Dr Hawa Malechi

(Tamale Teaching Hospital)

Mrs Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed

(Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency at Northen Region, Tamale.)

Dr Augustina Angelin Sylverkene

(Kumasi Center for Collaborative Center)

Chief MLS. Lic. Augustine E. Sagoe

(Korle Bu Teaching Hospital)

Dr. Mary Amoakoh-Coleman

(Noguchi Research Memoria Institutes)

Dr. Emmanuel Amankrah

(LEKMA Hospital)

Fred K Smith

Media, Multimedia group

Philomina Obeng Donkor

(Ridge Hospital)

Dr Eric Wedam

(War Memorial Hospital Navrongo)

Dr Bernard Oko Boye

(Former Minister of Health)

Rev Jonathan Nii please Armah Gordson

(Korle Bu Teaching Hospital)

Verna Mineral Water

(The Verna Changing People’s lives).

Delali Rosemary Gavor

(Senior Staff Midwife at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) )

Yvonne Boaduaa.

(Nyakonton Rehab at Begero in the Eastern Region)

Pastor, Daniel Amoateng.

(The President of the Daniel Amoateng Foundation (DANAF)

Dr. Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera.

(Specialized cosmetic, aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon and a certified fellow of the west African college of surgeons)

Genevieve Basigha.

(Founder of ‘Research Utilization School for the Deaf (RUSFORD)’ at Obuasi)

Ernestina Werekuu

(Public Health Officer at Kintampo Municipal Health Directorate)