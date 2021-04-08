A downpour on Wednesday displaced about 70 residents of Dwenase, a farming community in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the rains, which accompanied a heavy storm, set in around 1930 hours, lasted for about 30 minutes and razed to the ground about 15 houses.

Affected residents are currently staying with relatives and friends.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Nana Anima Ahwenepa, the Queen-mother of Dwenase, near Bomaa, said the rains caused extensive damage to other personal properties and belongings of residents.

The rains also ripped off the roofing of the local Presbyterian Church and razed to the ground the local Roman Catholic Church in the town, she added.

Nana Ahwenepa, therefore, appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and wealthy individuals and philanthropists to come to the aid of the affected people.