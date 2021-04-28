After three months of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, the regime’s opponents are increasingly using armed resistance to fend off military attacks in some parts of the country.

According to media reports on Wednesday, there has been heavy fighting between a group of resistance fighters and the armed forces in the western Chin state over the past days.

Local media reported that at least 15 soldiers were killed during the fighting, while a spokesperson for the Chinland Defense Force told dpa that at least 20 of the junta’s forces were killed by the local resistance fighters between April 24 and 27.

Myanmar’s army could initially not be reached for comment.

“Chinland Defense Force is not an armed group but it is only the force of civilians who protest the people of our Chin land,” the spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

“The junta forces have been launching a crackdown on the peaceful protesters, threatening and arresting our people who joined the CDM [Civil Disobedience Movement] and robbing money or phones in our area,” he added. “We are civilians and we don’t want to fight anyone, but we have to fight now for our safety and for our people.”

Myanmar’s military has brutally cracked down on demonstrations against the regime since the February 1 coup.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 755 people have been killed so far, while almost 4,500 are currently in detention.